Sprott (SII) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

5/10/2021 – Sprott had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Sprott had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Sprott was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

4/29/2021 – Sprott was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Shares of Sprott stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $47.47.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 2,350.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,422,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Sprott by 172.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 80,975 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sprott by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sprott by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

