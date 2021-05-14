Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Square accounts for about 3.3% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $12,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Truist boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at $29,125,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Square stock traded up $9.40 on Friday, hitting $206.53. 234,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,724,162. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 312.91, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

