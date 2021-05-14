srnArt Gallery Trading 13.2% Higher This Week (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. srnArt Gallery has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $33,158.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000756 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00097128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.64 or 0.00595298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.65 or 0.00241302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $600.28 or 0.01200604 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.85 or 0.01215759 BTC.

About srnArt Gallery

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

