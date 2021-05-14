StableUSD (USDS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00091428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.87 or 0.01196359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00066853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00063397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00109909 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

