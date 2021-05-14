Stacks Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00003290 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and $22.98 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00084960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $315.33 or 0.00614727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.49 or 0.00236844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00032689 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00012569 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,119,605,757 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

