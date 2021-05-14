Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Down 2.2%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares fell 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.99. 19,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,387,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

