Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Down 2.2%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares fell 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.99. 19,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,387,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.
The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
