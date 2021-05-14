Starname (IOV) Price Hits $0.11

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Starname coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market cap of $10.74 million and approximately $471,167.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starname alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00090580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00020170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $600.35 or 0.01185648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00068699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00113795 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00063203 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname (IOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official website is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.