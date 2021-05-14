State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires Shares of 48,636 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.93. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Several analysts have commented on AFRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.