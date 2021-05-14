State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

