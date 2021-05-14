State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $5,288,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 66.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,598,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LAD stock opened at $360.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.29. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.38 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAD. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.42.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.