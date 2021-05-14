State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,506 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 80.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.54. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

