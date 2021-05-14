State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $166.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.56 and its 200-day moving average is $138.31. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.