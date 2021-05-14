State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 27.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in The Boston Beer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 60.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $503,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAM stock opened at $1,067.16 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.97 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,203.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1,056.12. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,238.36.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,444,889 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

