State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 4.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 125,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $136.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.96. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $139.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

