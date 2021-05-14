State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 176.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,912 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Varonis Systems worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 966.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,121,000 after purchasing an additional 432,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,053,000 after purchasing an additional 409,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $53,167,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,883,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 317,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,888,000 after buying an additional 134,489 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $80,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $235,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNS. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.93.

Shares of VRNS opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.73. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

