State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2,554.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,035 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Pegasystems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $118.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.60. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -9.60%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,307 shares of company stock worth $1,637,696 over the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

