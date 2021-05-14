State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,199 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of United Community Banks worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

