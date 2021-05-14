State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,953 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Bank OZK worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 24.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,369 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 251,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.