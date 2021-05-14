State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.94 Million in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,551 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of PDC Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $320,000.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,704 shares of company stock worth $2,526,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

