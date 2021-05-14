State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,572. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.