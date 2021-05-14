State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,559 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of Hawaii worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

BOH opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.15.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.