State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Q2 worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Q2 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000.

NYSE QTWO opened at $91.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.67 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average of $115.88.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 80,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $9,027,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,331 shares in the company, valued at $26,079,154.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,846 shares of company stock valued at $20,728,730. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

