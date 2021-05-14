State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of Boise Cascade worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $32,148,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255,919 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $9,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $6,506,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 94,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,791 shares of company stock worth $512,154 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

