State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,310 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after buying an additional 862,804 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 809,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $43,891,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $55,560,000 after purchasing an additional 601,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 900,190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $50,600,000 after purchasing an additional 439,263 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.05.

NYSE DKS opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $91.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

