State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,688 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 15.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 590,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 26.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $129,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $51,566.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,322 shares in the company, valued at $477,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,440,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

FIX stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

