State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 23,422 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,422 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

PPBI stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.77%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

