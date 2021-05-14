State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,292 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Avient worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,314,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,734,000 after buying an additional 539,249 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,698,000 after purchasing an additional 663,653 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 132,563 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

AVNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. Avient Co. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.