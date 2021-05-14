State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 69,756 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69,756 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.32% of AngioDynamics worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 86,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 196,655 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,835,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANGO shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of ANGO opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $869.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. As a group, analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

