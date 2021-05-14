State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 73,520 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,520 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Valley National Bancorp worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $14.47 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.