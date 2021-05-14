Status Market Cap Hits $592.48 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Status coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $592.48 million and $37.53 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Status Coin Profile

Status is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

