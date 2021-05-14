Stealth Hits Market Cap of $6.46 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $6.46 million and $11,538.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001108 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00055545 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,555,302 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

