Steem Dollars Price Tops $5.75 on Exchanges (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for $5.75 or 0.00011558 BTC on major exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $43.33 million and approximately $9,485.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001519 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009620 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000568 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,534,435 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

