SteepCoin Price Hits $0.0005 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SteepCoin has a market cap of $90,758.73 and $44.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $767.19 or 0.01534442 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

