Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stelco from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stelco from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $30.75 on Friday. Stelco has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $31.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

