Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading 9.5% Higher

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) shares traded up 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.94. 10,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,652,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45.

Get Stem alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 20.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.