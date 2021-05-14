Stephen W. Laut Sells 7,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total value of C$307,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,180,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,329,349.20.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total value of C$194,125.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total value of C$194,125.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total value of C$158,480.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total value of C$69,937.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total value of C$201,800.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total value of C$201,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total value of C$2,322,900.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching C$41.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,995,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,942. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$42.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.21.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

