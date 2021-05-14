Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Purchased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

