Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Stericycle worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,667,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Stericycle by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,907,000 after purchasing an additional 310,457 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,443,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after purchasing an additional 142,812 shares in the last quarter.

Stericycle stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

