Stifel Nicolaus Increases Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target to C$8.40

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$8.40 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MYAGF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 24,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,376. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

