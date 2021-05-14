Stipend (SPD) Price Hits $0.0520

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 24% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Stipend has a market cap of $599,142.32 and approximately $407.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,157.16 or 1.00149477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00050787 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $762.92 or 0.01523329 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.12 or 0.00739032 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011902 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.95 or 0.00399245 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.18 or 0.00255948 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010401 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

