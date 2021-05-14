Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 14th (ACCO, ACMR, AEYE, AGESY, AGFS, AIBRF, ALLK, ALSMY, ALTR, AMBBY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 14th:
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “
ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “
ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “
AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.
Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “
Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was upgraded by analysts at Greenridge Global from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.
Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.
Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) was upgraded by analysts at Haywood Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. Haywood Securities currently has C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.00.
Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock.
Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial. They currently have a C$0.90 target price on the stock.
Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$4.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$5.00.
Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
WSP Global (TSE:WSP) was downgraded by analysts at Laurentian from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$153.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$126.00.
Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
