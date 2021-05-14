Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 14th (ACCO, ACMR, AEYE, AGESY, AGFS, AIBRF, ALLK, ALSMY, ALTR, AMBBY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 14th:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was upgraded by analysts at Greenridge Global from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) was upgraded by analysts at Haywood Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. Haywood Securities currently has C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.00.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock.

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial. They currently have a C$0.90 target price on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$4.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$5.00.

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) was downgraded by analysts at Laurentian from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$153.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$126.00.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

