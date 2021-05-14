Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Jefferies Financial Group Call Options (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 11,351 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 910% compared to the average daily volume of 1,124 call options.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE JEF opened at $31.53 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 701.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 78,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 68,613 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 171,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 122,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

