Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 59,051 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 660% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,769 call options.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.59. 509,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,711,609. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.17. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $99.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

