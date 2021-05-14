Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Kingsoft Cloud Call Options (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 11,763 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 620% compared to the average daily volume of 1,633 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

KC traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 63,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,902. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

