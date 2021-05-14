Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,638 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 812% compared to the average daily volume of 399 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 1,311.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 172,372 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WideOpenWest by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,572,000 after acquiring an additional 167,924 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,751. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

WOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

