Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Eargo Call Options (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,619 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,333% compared to the average daily volume of 113 call options.

Eargo stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85. Eargo has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eargo will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eargo from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $12,100,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 814,486 shares of company stock valued at $42,913,735 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,737,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

