Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of The Hain Celestial Group Put Options (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,445 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,147% compared to the average volume of 196 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIN. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,005,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 625,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,079,000 after purchasing an additional 595,276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,807 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 211.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 518,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

