StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
StoneCastle Financial has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $136.50 million, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.76.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.
About StoneCastle Financial
StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.
