StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

StoneCastle Financial has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $136.50 million, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

In other StoneCastle Financial news, Director Praag Michael Van acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $220,311. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

