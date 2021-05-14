StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.81

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.81 and last traded at C$4.71, with a volume of 99380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SVI shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.02.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.60 million. Analysts anticipate that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,758.89.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

