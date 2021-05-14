Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Price Target Raised to $4.50

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Storm Resources from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRMLF remained flat at $$2.65 during trading hours on Friday. 6,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003. Storm Resources has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

